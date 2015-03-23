March 23 Nanoco Group Plc :

* H1 pretax loss 4.13 million stg vs 4.99 million stg loss year ago

* H1 revenue 1.61 million stg versus 680,000 stg year ago

* Company continues to explore a move from AIM to a premium listing on LSE main market

* Cash, cash equivalents and deposits of 9.35 million stg at half year end (31 July 2014: 12.18 million stg)

* Have made considerable technical progress in other key target markets of LED general lighting, solar and bio-imaging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)