March 23 Geratherm Medical AG :
* FY 2014 sales up by 11.2 pct to 18.7 million euros ($20.36
million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA up by 98.1 pct to 3.171 million euros;
EBITDA margin 16.9 pct (2013: 9.5 pct)
* FY 2014 EBIT up by 204.4 pct to 2.415 million euros; EBIT
margin 12.9 pct (2013: 4.7 pct)
* FY 2014 profit from ordinary activities: up by 75.2 pct to
2.251 million euros
* FY 2014 profit attributable to shareholders up by 26.1 pct
to 1.682 million euros
* Proposed dividend for FY 2014: 0.25 euros per share (2013:
0.24 euros)
* Positive development is expected to continue in 2015
* In Q1 2015, company anticipates significant double-digit
growth in both sales and earnings
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
