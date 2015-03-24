March 24 Viscom AG :

* FY incoming orders: 66,844 thousand euros ($73 million) (previous year: 50,960 thousand euros, +31.2 percent)

* FY 2014 revenue: 62,254 thousand euros (previous year: 49,820 thousand euros, +25.0 percent)

* FY EBIT: 9,378 thousand euros (previous year: 6,772 thousand euros, +38.5 percent)

* Proposed dividend for FY 2014: 1.00 euro per share

* Order backlog increased to 14,032 thousand euros at end of 2014 (previous year: 9,442 thousand euros)

* Expects to generate revenue of between 62 million euros and 67 million euros and an EBIT-margin of between 13 percent and 15 percent in 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)