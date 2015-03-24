March 24 Evotec Ag

* Fy operating loss 6.4 million eur

* Fy net loss 7 million eur

* Says group revenues amounted to eur 89.5 m, an increase of 4% compared to previous year

* Says 2014 adjusted group ebitda positive at eur 7.7 m

* Says 2014 operating loss of eur 6.4 m and net loss of eur 7.0 m mainly due to impairment of diapep277

* Says group 2015 revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and licences expected to increase by more than 20%

* Says sees 2015 adjusted ebitda positive

* Says 2015 research and development expenditure is expected to grow to eur 15 m - eur 20 m

* Says mid-term financial plan does not envisage need for any additional external financing for evotec's operating business

* Evotec says all strategically desirable moves such as potential company or product acquisitions will need to be considered on a case by case basis