March 25 Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Said on Tuesday successfully executed capital increase

* Gross proceeds of 102.7 million euros ($112.14 million)

* Placed 7,901,847 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Nominal share capital increased from 79,018,487 euros to 86,920,334 euros