BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Alstria Office Reit AG :
* Said on Tuesday successfully executed capital increase
* Gross proceeds of 102.7 million euros ($112.14 million)
* Placed 7,901,847 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Nominal share capital increased from 79,018,487 euros to 86,920,334 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0