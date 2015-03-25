BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
March 25 Mologen AG :
* Start of pivotal study for cancer immunotherapy MGN1703 influences 2014 annual result
* FY net loss of 17.1 million euros ($18.69 million) was essentially attributable to increase in expenses for research and development as a result of these studies
* Is predicting that net loss for year in 2015 will be significantly higher than comparative value for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%