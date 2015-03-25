March 25 Mologen AG :

* Start of pivotal study for cancer immunotherapy MGN1703 influences 2014 annual result

* FY net loss of 17.1 million euros ($18.69 million) was essentially attributable to increase in expenses for research and development as a result of these studies

* Is predicting that net loss for year in 2015 will be significantly higher than comparative value for 2014