March 25 Kontron AG :

* Full year 2014 order intake rises by 7.9 pct to 481.7 million euros ($526.35 million), book-to-bill 1.05

* Full year 2014 revenues grow 2.6 pct, revenues from continued operations 456.8 million euros

* Full year 2014 EBIT, adjusted for restructuring cost, increases by 91.3 pct to 8.8 million euros

* Sees full year 2015 revenues to come in between 490 million euros and 510 million euros, consistent with our 2016 revenue target of more than 550 million euros

* Sees full year 2015 gross margin to be above 25 pct, EBIT margin adjusted for one-off items to be 3-5 pct