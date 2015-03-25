March 25 Kontron AG :
* Full year 2014 order intake rises by 7.9 pct to 481.7
million euros ($526.35 million), book-to-bill 1.05
* Full year 2014 revenues grow 2.6 pct, revenues from
continued operations 456.8 million euros
* Full year 2014 EBIT, adjusted for restructuring cost,
increases by 91.3 pct to 8.8 million euros
* Sees full year 2015 revenues to come in between 490
million euros and 510 million euros, consistent with our 2016
revenue target of more than 550 million euros
* Sees full year 2015 gross margin to be above 25 pct, EBIT
margin adjusted for one-off items to be 3-5 pct
