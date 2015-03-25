March 25 4SC AG :

* FY 2014 revenue up 44 percent and consolidated operating result up 11 percent

* FY 2014 revenue increased by 44 percent year on year to 7.06 million euros ($8 million); (2013: 4.90 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBIT improved by 11 percent in 2014 to -9.44 million euros (2013: -10.59 million euros)

* FY 2014 loss for period decreased by 8 percent to 9.70 million euros (2013: loss of 10.53 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 further reduction in consolidated net loss from operations