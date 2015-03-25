March 25 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Sees positive outlook for 2015
* Net profit for year amounted to around 17.1 million euros
($18.69 million) - double figure from previous year (8.5 million
euros) thanks largely to disposals in 2014
* Income from rents and leases amounted to 46.8 million
euros for 2014, an increase of 3.5 pct as against previous year
(45.2 million euros)
* FFO (funds from operations) amounted to 24.6 million euros
for 2014 (previous year: 23.8 million euros)
* Prior to capital increase in February, the management
board was assuming growth in rental income of between 4 and 5
pct in 2015
* Managing board now expects growth in rental income rate to
double
* Will be proposing distribution of a dividend of 0.40 euros
per share
