March 25 Johnston Press Plc
* No total dividend
* Profit before tax: underlying profit before tax increased
235.1% to £29.9m from £8.9m
* FY revenue: total underlying revenues of £265.9m reflect a
decline of 4.4% for period
* Cost reduction: operating costs reduced by £13.8m net of
investment in digital
* FY digital revenues: up 20.0% for period, from £24.0m to
£28.8m representing 17.4% of advertising revenues (2013: 13.8%)
* No ordinary dividend is proposed for period
* 2015 will see full year benefit of reduced financing costs
