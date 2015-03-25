BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5
March 25 Asknet AG :
* Ends fiscal year 2014 with increased revenues and positive group result
* Outlook on 2015: almost unchanged gross profits and balanced result before taxes
* FY group-wide sales revenues increased by 9 percent on previous year to 89.38 million euros ($98.00 million)
* FY net profit of 0.10 million euros (2013: 0.23 million euros)
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as well as earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 0.11 million euros each
* Projects a loss for first half of 2015 but balanced earnings before taxes (EBT) for full year 2015
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020