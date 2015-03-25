March 25 Asknet AG :

* Ends fiscal year 2014 with increased revenues and positive group result

* Outlook on 2015: almost unchanged gross profits and balanced result before taxes

* FY group-wide sales revenues increased by 9 percent on previous year to 89.38 million euros ($98.00 million)

* FY net profit of 0.10 million euros (2013: 0.23 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as well as earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 0.11 million euros each

* Projects a loss for first half of 2015 but balanced earnings before taxes (EBT) for full year 2015