BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5
March 25 Freenet AG
* Freenet ag confirms provisional figures for 2014
* FY EBITDA 365.6 million euros versus 357.4 million euros year ago
* Dividend 1.50 euros per share versus 1.45 euros per share year ago
* Group result climbs 3.9 per cent to 248.2 million euros
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: