March 26 Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Says in market region Germany, 2014 sales decreased by 2
percent to euro 447.3 million eur
* FY group sales rose 3 percent to 2.06 billion eur
* Outlook for 2015 confirmed
* Sees 2015 earnings from Russia down due to recent
developments of Russian rouble and increased risks in connection
with consumer mood and general market situation
* Expects a substantial decrease in 2015 adjusted EBITDA and
adjusted net income for the group
* Expects ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions
to adjusted EBITDA to be at a level of nearly 3 in 2015
* In Russia, 2014 sales recorded growth by 4 percent in
reporting year applying exchange rates of previous year
* Russian 2014 sales in euros fell 14 percent to 360.7
million eur
