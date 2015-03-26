March 26 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

* Announcement of FY 2014 results

* FY sales 406.6 million euros

* Dividend 2.65 eur per share

* For FY 2015 Pfeiffer Vacuum expects a noticeable sales increase compared to FY 2014

* This is expected to coincide with a noticeable improvement of EBIT margin compared to FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)