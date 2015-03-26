March 26 Fair Value Reit AG
* Dividend proposal for 2014 of 53 percent of FFO (0.25 euro
per share)
* FY 2014 operating result (EBIT) of 5.9 million euros
($6.48 million) went up more strongly than anticipated in
preliminary figures published at start of March 2015 (5.6
million euros)
* FY EBIT was 18 percent up on previous year figure of 5
million euros
* FY consolidated net loss was reduced by 5.2 million euros
to 0.05 million euros following a consolidated net loss of 5.2
million euros in previous year
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)