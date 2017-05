March 26 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :

* FY 2014 decline in consolidated profit after taxes and minority interests to 6.8 million euros ($7.48 million)

* Increased overall sales in 2014 by 9 pct to 127.3 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales of more than 133 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 net profit to likely exceed amount generated in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)