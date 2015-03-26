BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Design Hotels AG :
* FY revenue increases by almost 11 percent to 15.2 million euros ($17 million)
* FY EBITDA increases by 20 percent to 1.7 million euros
* EBIT reached 1.402 million euros (2013: 1.182 mln euros) in 2014; FY net profit came in at 1.418 million euros
* CEO: "For the year 2015, we expect an increase in revenue and operating profit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)