BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
March 26 IDEX ASA :
* Says Woodford Investment Management Funds invests 297 million Norwegian crowns (about $37 million) in IDEX ASA
* Funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLP agree to acquire 52.5 million new shares in IDEX at a price of 5.65 crowns per share
* Says Woodford Investment Management LLP will on behalf of its funds acquire a holding of 11.2 pct of IDEX through a new issue of ordinary shares
* Says funds will also receive 26.25 million warrants in IDEX, each at an exercise price of 8.50 crowns
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.