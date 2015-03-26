March 26 Elekta Ab

* Elekta issues a sek 1 billion bond with five year maturity.

* The bond is divided in two tranches, fixed and floating. The first tranche of SEK 300 million has a fixed coupon rate of 1.580 percent paid annually and the second tranche of SEK 700 million has a floating interest rate of 3 months STIBOR plus an interest margin of 1.20 percent paid quarterly. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)