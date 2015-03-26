BRIEF-Orpea Q1 revenue rises by 10.5 pct to 751.7 million euros
* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million
March 26 Elekta Ab
* Elekta issues a sek 1 billion bond with five year maturity.
* The bond is divided in two tranches, fixed and floating. The first tranche of SEK 300 million has a fixed coupon rate of 1.580 percent paid annually and the second tranche of SEK 700 million has a floating interest rate of 3 months STIBOR plus an interest margin of 1.20 percent paid quarterly. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.