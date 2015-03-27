BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
March 27 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Disposal of private banking and wealth businesses
* Sale includes relationships managed from Switzerland, Monaco, UAE, Qatar, Singapore and Hong Kong
* RBS anticipates receiving a premium
* Assets under management were approximately CHF 32 bln and total risk weighted assets were CHF 2 bln as at Dec 31
* Resulting capital benefit to co expected to be modest after writing off goodwill related to business and taking into account anticipated exit, restructuring costs
* Resulting capital benefit to co expected to be modest after writing off goodwill related to business and taking into account anticipated exit, restructuring costs
* Expected charge in Q1 results about about 200 million stg, primarily relating to goodwill write off
* To sell its internationally managed private banking and wealth management business to Union Bancaire Privée UBP SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
