March 27 Fastighets Balder AB :

* Balder says has acquired a property in Ørestad Syd Copenhagen for about 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.83 million)

* Balder has agreed to sell about 11,000 sqm of residential and commercial premises in Skövde and Tidaholm

* Says the selling price amounts to about 80 million crowns and corresponds to the carrying value