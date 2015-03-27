BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
March 27 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Birdstep appoints new acting Chief Financial Officer
* Says Hassan Tabrizi joined company as a consultant and acting CFO in Sophie Rabenius' absence
* Says company's current COO Fredrik Johansson has agreed to assume role as acting CFO, effective May 1
* Fredrik Johansson replaces Hassan Tabrizi as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.