BRIEF-Molmed Q1 net loss narrows to EUR 3.7 million
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 4.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 30 PledPharma AB :
* Presents top-line results from its phase IIb study - PledOx
* Study showed a clinically relevant reduction in incidence of sensory nerve damage (neuropathy) of 43 percent compared to placebo
* Anti-cancer effect of chemotherapy was not negatively affected by PledOx treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration