March 30 PledPharma AB :

* Presents top-line results from its phase IIb study - PledOx

* Study showed a clinically relevant reduction in incidence of sensory nerve damage (neuropathy) of 43 percent compared to placebo

* Anti-cancer effect of chemotherapy was not negatively affected by PledOx treatment