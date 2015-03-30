March 30 Suess Microtec AG :

* FY 2014 sales with 145.3 million euros ($158.01 million) on upper end of guidance

* Full year EBIT better than expected: 8.4 million euros

* Says at end of FY 2014 order backlog amounted to 75.6 million euros (12/31/2013: 85.7 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 sales in range between 130 million and 140 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT to reach break-even level

* For Q1 2015 management board expects an order intake at lower end of guided range of between 25 million and 35 million euros

* Sales for Q1 2015 are expected to reach a level of approximately 25 million euros

* Sees Q1 negative EBIT in low to medium single digit million-euro-area