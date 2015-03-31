PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 Nemetschek Ag
* news: nemetschek group plans further strong revenue and earnings growth after record year 2014
* Fy revenue rose 17.5 percent to 218.5 million eur
* Dividend 1.60 eurper share
* Says bluebeam acquisition will accelerate growth
* Says propose to increase dividend to eur 1.60 per share
* Says for 2015 fiscal year, nemetschek group anticipates an increase in revenue ranging from eur 262 million to eur 269 million
* Says estimates purely organic growth in corridor of 6% to 9% in 2015
* Says an increase in ebitda in target range of eur 62 million to eur 65 million is expected. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $97.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: