March 31 Cube Invest:

* news: cube invest: fairness opinion by Hohlbein/Proschofsky concerning the acquisition offer for Conwert

* Says assessment Of Deutsche Wohnen bid for Conwert shows offer of eur 11.50 per share is well below all of usual market assessment parameters

* Cube invest says considers Conwert share to be worth at least eur 13.50 per share in its current condition and on a standalone basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: