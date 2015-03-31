UPDATE 2-Big claims dent Munich Re's core business profit, shares fall
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
March 31 Cube Invest:
* news: cube invest: fairness opinion by Hohlbein/Proschofsky concerning the acquisition offer for Conwert
* Says assessment Of Deutsche Wohnen bid for Conwert shows offer of eur 11.50 per share is well below all of usual market assessment parameters
* Cube invest says considers Conwert share to be worth at least eur 13.50 per share in its current condition and on a standalone basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million