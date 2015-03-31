UPDATE 2-Big claims dent Munich Re's core business profit, shares fall
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
March 31 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Placing of new common shares
* Raised gross proceeds of $40,693,235 through a conditional placing of 85,900,000 new common shares of $ 0.01 each in company at a placing price of 32p
* Proceeds will be used to strengthen company's financial position in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million