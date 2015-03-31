PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* FY revenue climbs 30 pct to 30.5 million euros ($32.88 million)
* FY EBIT improves to a profit of 1.4 million euros from a loss of 2.7 million euros previous year
* FY net income amounts to 1.0 million euros, with a net margin of 3.4 pct
* Order backlog at Dec. 31, 2014 of 11.2 million euros versus 10.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013
* In 2015 expects consolidated revenue between 47 million and 49 million euros with operating EBIT margin of minimum 6 pct
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.13 euro per share (up 63 pct), a distribution ratio of 48 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $97.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: