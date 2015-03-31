BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
March 31 Skanska AB
* Skanska has signed a contract with AMF Fastigheter AB to refurbish and extend a property in the center of Stockholm, Sweden
* The contract is worth about SEK 600 M, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the first quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.