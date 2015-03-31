BRIEF-Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology's IPO 7,852.0 times oversubscribed
May 9 Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology Co Ltd
March 31 Marston's Plc :
* Acquisition
* Reached agreement with Daniel Thwaites Plc to acquire trading operations of Thwaites' beer division
* Total cash consideration is 25.1 mln stg excluding working capital
* Transaction is expected to complete on April 17, 2015
* Have entered into a long-term exclusive agreement to supply all beer, wine, spirits and minerals to thwaites' pub estate
* Expected to be earnings-enhancing in first fy ownership; in current fy estimated contribution to pretax profit will be around £1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* For April, fresh fruit bunches own production 247,183 mt, crude palm oil production 53,086 mt, palm kernel production 12,161 mt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2puIkhs) Further company coverage: