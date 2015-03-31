BRIEF-Selangor Dredging says unit entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
March 31 Secure Income REIT Plc
* To sell freehold of New Hall Hospital, Salisbury to clients of Lasalle Investment Management for £49.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong