BRIEF-Selangor Dredging says unit entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
March 31 Catlin Group Limited
* Disposal and declaration of dividend
* Has declared a special dividend of 11.7 pence per share to shareholders of record at close of business on 10 April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong