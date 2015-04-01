April 1 Arrow Global Group Plc

* Strategic partnership and acquisitions to strengthen further its position in Portugal

* Origination and servicing partnership with Carval Investors

* Five year agreement between Arrow Global and Carval to jointly originate portuguese investments

* Will acquire Whitestar Asset Solutions from funds managed by Carval for total consideration of eur 47.8 million

* Will acquire Gesphone - Serviços De Tratamento E Aquisição De Dívidas, S.A for a consideration of eur 8.3 million

* Purchase of an additional eur 565.6 million face value of portfolios for eur 37 million

* Combined effect of transactions will be EPS accretive to Arrow Global in 2016