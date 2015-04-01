April 1 Fastjet Plc
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of at least 50
million stg (approximately $75 million)
* Issue of new ordinary shares at 1 penny per share
* Net proceeds of fundraising will be deployed in two key
areas - expansion working capital and acquisition of aircraft
* Placing is being conducted principally by way of an
accelerated book-building process launched immediately
* Liberum capital acting as global co-ordinator and Liberum
and WH Ireland Ltd are acting as joint bookrunners
* Growth for 2015 seen to come both from existing routes
from Tanzania base and addition of new operations in Zambia and
Zimbabwe
