BRIEF-Graincorp Ltd anticipates FY dividend to be 40-60 pct of underlying NPAT
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
April 2 Trelleborg AB
* Says acquires outstanding share of liquid silicone rubber operation in bulgaria
* Says has utilized an option from 2011 to acquire the outstanding 50 percent of the shares in Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Silcotech Bulgaria OOD
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m