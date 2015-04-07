NFL-Quarterback Cutler makes switch to television booth
May 5 (The Sports Xchange) - Jay Cutler called an audible, agreeing to a contract with FOX Sports on Friday after a tepid free agent market helped guide the 34-year-old into broadcasting.
April 7 Q-free ASA :
* Q-Free has received an order from The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) related to the on-going Gothenburg congestion charging project in Sweden at a value of 16 million Norwegian crowns ($2.01 million)
* Order is related to options in the initial contract, regulating service and maintenance periods
* Order will be delivered within end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9759 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 (The Sports Xchange) - Jay Cutler called an audible, agreeing to a contract with FOX Sports on Friday after a tepid free agent market helped guide the 34-year-old into broadcasting.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK- and Netherlands-based media groups RELX PLC's and RELX NV's (together, RELX) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available below. RELX has a high quality portfolio of scaled businesses that are well diversified from a geographic and product perspective. The company has a leading market p