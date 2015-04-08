BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
April 8 Aixtron SE
* news: Aixtron acquires OLED encapsulation company PlasmaSi / group targets commercialization of novel thin-film encapsulation technology to enable cost-efficient manufacturing of OLEDs
* Purchase price may reach up to $16 million and will be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.