BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Takes important hurdle to implement the restructuring measures
* No action for annulment against resolutions adopted by second bondholders' meeting
* Trading of DF bond hoped to be resumed shortly
* Board of management expects all relevant conditions precedent for amendment of terms and conditions of bond to be fulfilled by end of April
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.