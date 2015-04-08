April 8 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Takes important hurdle to implement the restructuring measures

* No action for annulment against resolutions adopted by second bondholders' meeting

* Trading of DF bond hoped to be resumed shortly

* Board of management expects all relevant conditions precedent for amendment of terms and conditions of bond to be fulfilled by end of April

