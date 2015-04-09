April 9 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Letter of Award for NSM (Naval Strike Missile) ships equipment with Malaysian Boustead

* Received a Letter of Award worth about 20 million euros($21.55 million) with Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BN Shipyard) in Malaysia

* Says BN Shipyard is to design, build and deliver six (6) Littoral Combat Ships for Royal Malaysian Navy based on DCNS "Gowind class" design

* Says first ship is scheduled for delivery in 2020

