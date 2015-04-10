BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10 Majestic Wine Plc :
* FY sales rose 40 percent to 74 million stg
* Majestic to acquire Naked Wines
* Naked Wines founder appointed as CEO of enlarged Majestic
* Cash consideration is being funded by new debt facilities
* Rowan Gormley, founder and CEO of Naked Wines has been appointed as CEO of enlarged Majestic
* Final dividend for FY 2015 and interim dividend for FY 2016 will be withheld
* Total consideration of up to 70 million stg, which includes approximately 50 million stg payable on completion in cash
* Transaction is expected to be enhancing to fully diluted earnings per share in FY 2017
* Expects to announce adjusted pre-tax profit of approximately 21 million stg for year ended 31 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: