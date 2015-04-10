April 10 Majestic Wine Plc :

* FY sales rose 40 percent to 74 million stg

* Majestic to acquire Naked Wines

* Naked Wines founder appointed as CEO of enlarged Majestic

* Cash consideration is being funded by new debt facilities

* Rowan Gormley, founder and CEO of Naked Wines has been appointed as CEO of enlarged Majestic

* Final dividend for FY 2015 and interim dividend for FY 2016 will be withheld

* Total consideration of up to 70 million stg, which includes approximately 50 million stg payable on completion in cash

* Transaction is expected to be enhancing to fully diluted earnings per share in FY 2017

* Expects to announce adjusted pre-tax profit of approximately 21 million stg for year ended 31 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)