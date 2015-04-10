BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Has signed a contract worth 168 million Norwegian crowns ($20.75 million) to supply communications equipment and integrate this into Norway`s NASAMS air defence system
* Deliveries are scheduled over a period of 2 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1042 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.