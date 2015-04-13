April 13 Cliq Digital AG :

* Announces adjustment of its preliminary results published on Feb. 23 due to post balance sheet event

* Says that technical service provider in Mexico was disconnected by leading mobile operator Telcel

* Consequently Cliq Digital is no longer able to provide its customers with services in Mexico

* Management board seeks to clarify current situation and examines alternative sales opportunities

* Full year 2014 Revenue and EBITDA unaffected

* Negative effect on full year 2014 net income is 0.8 million euros ($846,720)

* Sees positive start into financial year 2015 with increase in revenues expected

* Disconnection of technical facilitator will also have an impact on 2015 figures

* Despite negative development on mexican market, expects to increase its revenues in Q1 of 2015 compared to previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)