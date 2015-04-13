April 13 Cliq Digital AG :
* Announces adjustment of its preliminary results published
on Feb. 23 due to post balance sheet event
* Says that technical service provider in Mexico was
disconnected by leading mobile operator Telcel
* Consequently Cliq Digital is no longer able to provide its
customers with services in Mexico
* Management board seeks to clarify current situation and
examines alternative sales opportunities
* Full year 2014 Revenue and EBITDA unaffected
* Negative effect on full year 2014 net income is 0.8
million euros ($846,720)
* Sees positive start into financial year 2015 with increase
in revenues expected
* Disconnection of technical facilitator will also have an
impact on 2015 figures
* Despite negative development on mexican market, expects to
increase its revenues in Q1 of 2015 compared to previous quarter
($1 = 0.9448 euros)
