UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
April 14 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Storm Real Estate ASA has since 2010 had a market- making agreement with Sparebank1 Markets
* Says company hereby informs that notice is given to terminate agreement with effect from June 20 2015
* Says company will before termination date enter into a new market-making agreement with effect from June 20 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Australia's 2017-2018 budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact, says Fitch Ratings. The measures include a proposed levy on large banks and rules designed to increase competition that might erode banks' franchise strength and pricing power over the longer-term. However, proposals to allow regulators to bette