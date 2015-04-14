April 14 Storm Real Estate ASA :

* Storm Real Estate ASA has since 2010 had a market- making agreement with Sparebank1 Markets

* Says company hereby informs that notice is given to terminate agreement with effect from June 20 2015

* Says company will before termination date enter into a new market-making agreement with effect from June 20 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)