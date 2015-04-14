BRIEF-ABC Data April revenue at about 255 mln zlotys
* APRIL REVENUE AT ABOUT 255 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies (KONGSBERG) has been awarded a contract by Saipem for delivery of subsea structures for the gas export pipeline project of the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project
* The design has commenced in January 2015 and the APS will be tested and ready for installation by the end of July 2015
* Deal value is about 80 million Norwegian crowns ($10.00 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0025 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 10 German publisher Axel Springer reported a 17 percent rise in first quarter core profit, helped by its online classified ads, which more than compensated for declines in its classical paper and magazines business.