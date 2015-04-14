April 14 Sartorius AG

* In Q1 of 2015, Sartorius Group achieved sales growth of around 17 pct in constant currencies based on preliminary figures, reaching approximately 258 million euros in consolidated revenue

* Has revised its forecast upwards for full year of 2015

* Sales revenue in constant currencies is now expected to increase by approximately 6 pct to 9 pct (previous guidance: approx. 4 pct to 7 pct)

* Projects that company's underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies will increase to around 22 pct (previous guidance: around 21.5 pct)