April 15 Sinnerschrader AG :

* Q2 net revenue reached 10.6 million euros ($11.27 million) in quarter of report, thus falling short of figure for previous year by 0.7 million euros, or 6.3 per cent

* Q2 operating result (EBITA), at -0.2 million euros, was slightly negative, falling short of comparable value of previous year by around 1.0 million euros ($1 = 0.9407 euros)