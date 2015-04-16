April 16 Formycon AG :
* Successfully completes capital increase from approved
capital
* With successful completion of this transaction, company's
registered capital rises from 8,626,683.00 euros to 9,062,603.00
euros, an increase of 435,920.00 euros ($465,868)
* Newly issued shares have been privately placed to selected
institutional investors and family offices, notably including a
U.S. Healthcare fund, at a price of 25.50 euros per share
* Proceeds from share placement in gross amount of
11,115,960.00 euros
($1 = 0.9357 euros)
