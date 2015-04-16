German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Unite Group Plc
* Proposed placing of up to 9.99 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital
* Announces a proposed placing of up to 20.1 million new ordinary shares of 25 pence each
* Half of net placing proceeds will be used to acquire new units in Unite student accommodation fund
* Expected that capital will be fully committed within next 12 months
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.