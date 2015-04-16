UPDATE 2-Linde chairman survives protest vote over Praxair merger
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
April 16 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* D. Carnegie & co has issued bonds of 1 billion Swedish crowns ($115.76 million)
* Says bonds will carry a floating interest rate of 3m STIBOR + 375 basis points with final maturity in April 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6382 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders