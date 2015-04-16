April 16 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* D. Carnegie & co has issued bonds of 1 billion Swedish crowns ($115.76 million)

* Says bonds will carry a floating interest rate of 3m STIBOR + 375 basis points with final maturity in April 2018 ($1 = 8.6382 Swedish crowns)