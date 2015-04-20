BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Boxhill Technologies Plc
* Stmnt re share price movement and speculation
* Confirms that there is no truth in speculation and that it is not in discussions with Yuuzoo
* Nor has it received an approach from Yuuzoo regarding a possible transaction with Boxhill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results